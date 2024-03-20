Mexican authorities find 5 dead bodies loaded into bulletproof SUV

Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV.

The state prosecutors’ office said someone called an emergency number to report the vehicle Tuesday. Inside, police found the bodies of five men “with visible signs of violence.” The office did not specify how the men were killed.

The SUV was found on a road in Villa de Corona, which is south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.

The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. Mexican drug cartels frequently use either homemade or professionally made bulletproof vehicles, as well as military-grade weapons.