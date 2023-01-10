Mexican authorities find 5 dismembered bodies in bags near resort town

Five dismembered bodies were found in bags north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, Mexican prosecutors confirmed Monday.

The attorney general’s office of the State of Guerrero said a multiple homicide investigation had been opened against those responsible for murder in the town of San Martin El Jover.

Prosecutors did not give details on the killings, but local media reported the bodies had been hacked up and left in plastic bags.

Acapulco has been riven by bloody drug gang violence for over 15 years.

And in another town just north of the resort, prosecutors said Monday that two more men had been killed. The town of Xaltianguis has been fought over by rival gangs of vigilantes, some of them believed to have drug cartel ties.

In 2019, a heavily armed vigilante force took over Xaltianguis by driving out a rival band, blowing up a car with gas cylinders inside and cutting up the body of one of two fallen foes.

The gruesome discovery comes amid escalating violence in Mexico. Last week, more than 3,500 soldiers were used in an operation to capture Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzm?n.

The younger Guzman’s detention in the State of Sinaloa had resulted in violent clashes with cartel members in its aftermath, leaving 10 Mexican soldiers and 19 cartel gunmen dead, according to the Mexican government.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.