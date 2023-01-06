Mexican cartel leader killed in shootout with police after escaping prison

A Mexican cartel leader was killed in a shootout with police early Thursday, days after a violent escape from prison, according to reports.

Intelligence forces tracked down Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz – known as “El Neto” – in the border town of Ciudad Ju?rez where he was ultimately killed in a shootout, officials said.

“He was located, chased. He was injured, but on the way (to the state attorney general’s offices) he died,” Chihuahua state governor Maru Campos wrote on Twitter.

“El Neto” was among 29 inmates who escaped from prison in Juarez on New Year’s Day after armored vehicles attacked the facility. At least 19 people – including guards and other inmates – were killed in the mayhem, Reuters reported.

Authorities launched a manhunt for the escaped convicts. On Monday, seven people – including police – were killed in another confrontation involving the search.

Also Thursday, authorities arrested the son of notorious Mexican drug cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in the state of Sinaloa, following a six-month interagency investigation.

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Guzm?n was a leader of a Sinaloa faction he called “los menores” or “the juniors,” who are also known as “Los Chapitos,” for the sons of El Chapo.