Mexican mother shields son from bear crashing birthday party, devouring tacos on picnic table

A Mexican mother was seen on video protecting her own cub from a young bear that had crashed the boy’s birthday party, jumped onto their picnic table and devoured their food just inches from their faces.

The family was eating their meal at Chipinque Park in San Pedro Garza Garc?a, located on the outskirts of the northern city of Monterrey, when the bear decided to join their party.

Video shows the mother holding her teen son and shielding his face as the pair sit completely still while the bear devours their tacos and enchiladas.

The mother, identified as Silvia Mac?as of Mexico City, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that they were celebrating her son Santiago’s 15th birthday. She said Santiago has Down syndrome and was concerned his reaction to the bear might cause the animal to attack.

“The worst thing was that Santiago might get scared,” Mac?as said. “Santiago is very afraid of animals, a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot.”

“That’s why I covered his eyes, because I didn’t want him to see it and scream or run,” she continued. “I was afraid that if he got scared or screamed or scared the bear, that the bear would react.”

When asked if he was scared, Santiago told the outlet, “Yes, a lot.”

However, the mother and son’s plan to remain motionless appeared to work, as the bear seemed more concerned with eating the birthday meal than the people at the picnic table.

Mac?as’ friend Angela Chapa recorded the encounter and helped to eventually lead the bear away from the table.

The friend picked up an enchilada in a Styrofoam container and caught the bear’s attention. The video shows that she tossed the container far away from the table. The bear followed the food and left the family alone.

Mac?as and Santiago were then able to slowly retreat while the bear was distracted.

The family did not let the scary encounter end the celebration, quickly replacing Santiago’s birthday tacos that the bear had devoured, the report said.