Mexico church roof collapses during Mass, injuring and trapping parishioners: reports

A Ciudad Madero, Mexico church’s roof collapsed on Sunday, reportedly injuring 100 people and trapping 30, including children, according to reports.

The church is located in northern Mexico, and the roof collapsed during a Mass.

The Associated Press reported that Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the roof caved in while communion was taking place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.

MEXICAN MOTHER SHIELDS SON FROM BEAR CRASHING BIRTHDAY PARTY, DEVOURING TACOS ON PICNIC TABLE

National Guard, state police, state civil defense crews and the Red Cross responded to the scene, according to the Tamaulipas state police, and were searching for any victims.

Photos from local media show a concrete and brick building with parts of the roof smashed on the ground.

DOZENS BODIES FOUND NEAR MONTERREY, MEXICO, WITH SOME BODY PARTS SCATTERED IN PIECES

Police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse and that about 30 were still inside. It was not known whether there were any casualties.

“At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the ruble,” Alvarez said in a taped message. “Today we are living through a very difficult moment.”

MEXICO CRACKS DOWN ON MIGRANTS HITCHING RIDE TO US ON FREIGHT TRAIN KNOWN AS ‘THE BEAST’

Building collapses are common in Mexico during earthquakes, but seismic activity was not reported by the National Seismological Service, strong enough at the time the church roof caved in. There were also no reports of explosion in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ciudad Madero is about 310 miles (500 kilometers) south of Brownsville, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.