Mom, son dig up ancient object often found near burial grounds while gardening

An ancient artifact could be right in your own backyard.

This was the case for a mom who was gardening with her baby in the town of Józefów in Poland.

While gardening in May, they came across a strange object. Curious of the find, they brought it to the Mazowiecki Wojewódzki Konserwator Zabytków (Masovian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments), where it was further investigated.

Upon further investigation, the object was determined to be an ax from the Neolithic period, also known as the New Stone Age, dating back over 4,000 years, according to a May 25 translated Facebook post from the Masovian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments.

After the object was determined to be an ancient find, it was transferred to the Voivodic Monument Protection Office in Warsaw, according to the Facebook post.

In a follow-up post shared on June 4, the family that found the artifact was honored with a certificate as a token of gratitude.

In the post, the family, including the baby, posed for a photo in which the woman who found the object is shown holding the certificate they received.

“We encourage you to follow the model attitude of our guests,” the translated Facebook post said.

This case marks another of many where people have accidentally stumbled upon an object full of historical significance.

A similar example happened in 2022, when a mother and son were walking their dog in Pagham, England.

The 12-year-old boy and his mother found a gold bracelet on their walk, which they brought to a local finds liaison officer and later confirmed to be a piece of Roman military jewelry dating to the first century A.D.

The ancient find was determined as a “relatively rare” one and was brought to the Novium Museum in Chichester, England, once its value was understood.

Additionally, in April 2024, it was reported that a retired geologist claimed to have found more than 2,500 ancient artifacts from the Bronze Age in Somerset, England.

The artifacts found by Andrew Beckly included blades and axes and were found under his lawn, according to British news service SWNS.

The retired geologist came across the finds by digging through the soil in his backyard.