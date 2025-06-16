Momentum for regime change in Iran surges amid Israel’s conflict with Tehran

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, many say that the airstrikes present a potential opportunity for significant political transformation.

Iranian Americans and Israeli government officials have been increasingly vocal in their calls for regime change, advocating for a shift toward a more democratic and transparent governance structure.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince HRH Reza Pahlavi told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that it is only a “matter of time” before the Iranian regime is toppled and Iranians “have a tremendous opportunity.”

“To rise and get rid of this regime, because we always believe that the ultimate solution to the problem is for this regime to no longer be there,” Pahlavi said speaking on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Beverly Hill, California, plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian left Iran when she was 6 years old along with her family.

The decision to leave Iran was driven by the oppressive changes following the Iranian Revolution in 1979 concerning the treatment of women.

Nazarian told Fox News Digital her parents did not want her and her sister to grow up in such a restrictive society and believes all Iranians “want the fall of this regime.”

“Everyone is thankful to Israel for taking out these brutal Islamist theocrats who have been implicit in raping, torturing, jailing, murdering, and exiling Iranians for 45 years, so I think we’re all on the same page that this regime needs to go,” said Nazarian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday an Iranian regime change “could certainly be the result” of the escalating conflict, calling on citizens to seize “opportunity.”

“80% of the people will throw these theological thugs out. I mean, they murder them. They oppress them for 46 years. They yearn for freedom… they shoot women because their hair is uncovered, they shoot students,” said Netanyahu.

Israel has marked significant blows to Tehran’s military leadership, eliminating a slew of key military figures and scientists while attacking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Nazarian and Pahlavi have both stated that the regime is at its most vulnerable point, urging the Iranian military to take advantage of the situation.

“I do think that it’s going to take some sort of force of power, whether it’s the military. Presenting a coup or others in the region that are armed. For example, the Kurds in the mountainside, helping the populace overthrow this paper tiger regime,” said Nazarian.

She shared that Americans need to understand the regime does not have the same values as the U.S.

“They value martyrdom and death. If that isn’t a 180 difference in core value, I don’t know what is. They don’t want to be American. They chant death to America. Americans think it is the right way and the right path and so humane, they view it as actually stupidity,” said Nazarian.

Former Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback said America must support regime change in Iran.

“Our government should provide maximum support—diplomatic, economic, and technological—to help Iranians overthrow their oppressors and establish a government that respects human rights and religious liberty,” said Brownback.

Nazarian expressed her gratitude to President Donald Trump‘s recognition of the necessity for Israel to maintain a firm stance against the Iranian regime.

“We appreciate that President Trump understands, unlike his predecessors, there is no negotiating with the Iranian regime,” said Nazarian.

She added, “The only language this regime understands is force and power. They see negotiations and diplomacy as weakness and a delay tactic to be able to do whatever it is they want to do, enrich their uranium, become a nuclear power.”

Nazarian says taking a diplomatic route “just delays tactics with this regime and every Iranian in the diaspora understands this.”

Early Monday morning local time, Iran rejected ceasefire negotiations, an official told Reuters.

The Iranians told Qatari and Omani mediators that Iran would only go to the negotiating table after they completed their response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes.

Nazarian says she spoke with President Trump during a rally in Philadelphia on the campaign trail advocating for Persian Jewish Americans.

“I told him the Persian Jews of Los Angeles love you, and they thank you. He looked me straight in the eye, and he said, ‘I’m going to be the best president the Jews have ever known,'” said Nazarian.

Nazarian said while growing up in Iran, despite her Jewish faith, her family never mentioned their Jewish identity due to the lack of freedom of religious expression and the fear of severe repercussions.