Montenegro’s president dissolves parliament, sets stage for early elections

Montenegro’s president, who is running for reelection this weekend, dissolved parliament Thursday, paving the way for an early parliamentary election in the near future.

President Milo Djukanovic issued a decree dissolving parliament three months after Montenegro’s government fell in a no-confidence vote and after lawmakers failed to elect a new one.

Djukanovic is expected to set a date for the early election on Friday.

Montenegro is holding its presidential election on Sunday. Analysts predict the voting will not produce a clear winner and that the pro-Western incumbent will face one of several challengers in a runoff two weeks later.

His opponents include candidates from several parties in a pro-Serbia alliance.

Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006 and into NATO in 2017. But faced with corruption allegations, the party lost a 2020 parliamentary election to an alliance of parties seeking closer relations with Serbia and Russia.

The ruling coalition has since been in disarray, creating a political stalemate which stalled Montenegro’s bid to join the European Union.