More than 30 Ukrainians killed by Russian ballistics in Palm Sunday strike

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian city killed more than 20 people as civilians gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, officials said.

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy at around 10:15 a.m., according to Ukrainian officials. Images from the city show a building blasted to rubble, vehicles on fire in a street and several bodies on the ground.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths.”

An initial investigation determined at least 21 people were killed in the attack, the Prosecutor General’s Office said. At least 83 others were injured, including seven children, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko wrote on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on social media that rescue efforts were ongoing after the Russian missiles hit the city’s residential buildings, schools and cars on the street.

“According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

Zelenskyy also called on the U.S., Europe and all other countries around the world “who wants this war and killings to end” to “respond firmly” to the attack.

“Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” he said.

The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats accused each other of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.