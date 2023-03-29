Mossad thwarts ‘imminent’ attack on Jewish restaurant in Greece, ‘extensive’ loss of life

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Tuesday that his country’s intelligence agency, Mossad, helped Greece prevent a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens.

Greek authorities said two unnamed men, described as being of Pakistani origin, were arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a Jewish restaurant. The attack was considered to be imminent and intended to cause extensive loss of life.

The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office maintained that the attackers were linked to Iran.

“After the start of the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad rendered intelligence assistance in unraveling the infrastructure, its work methods and the link to Iran,” the statement said.

“The investigation revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of an extensive Iranian network run from Iran and spanning many countries.”

Greek authorities have not identified the foreign intelligence agency that provided assistance in the investigation but said they were investigating the possibility that the suspects were also planning other attacks in Greece.

“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening [Greece’s] international relations,” a police statement said.

The two suspects both entered Greece illegally from neighboring Turkey and had been in the country for at least four months, according to two Greek officials who spoke to the Associated Press. As part of their investigation, police searched multiple sites in Athens as well as in southern Greece and on the western island of Zakynthos.

The two men in custody are believed to be part of an overseas network and are scheduled to be questioned by a public prosecutor Friday, the officials said.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrests.

“The apprehension of the terrorists in Greece, who were planning to carry out attacks, reflects Israel’s intelligence capabilities and the importance of international security cooperation,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a tweet. “Thank you to our Greek friends for their swift action.”

The country’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, also turned to social media on Tuesday, following the dragnet.

Cohen thanked the Greek government, intelligence and security services for evading a terrorist attack against Jewish and Israeli targets.

“Terrorism is a common enemy, and the fight against it is our top priority,” Cohen said. “The government of Ayatollahs in Tehran exports terrorism to the Middle East and the entire world, and only with a firm and joint stand will we be able to stop the terrorist activities of the Iranian regime.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.