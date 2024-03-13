Mysterious ‘UFO’-like monolith found in Wales by hiker, video shows

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A hiker in Wales has captured a video of a mysterious “UFO”-like monolith on top of a hillside along the country’s border with England.

Craig Muir recorded footage showing the shiny object on Tuesday while hiking Hay Bluff near Hay-on-Wye, according to Storyful.

“I come up here most days and I’ve never seen this before,” Muir says in the video, adding that it “almost looks like a UFO.”

He then pans the camera to show the reflective monolith standing upright in windy weather.

“When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO,” Muir told the Press Association.

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” he added. “However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t.”

The unusual discovery comes after similar monoliths have been found in locations such as the U.S., Belgium, Romania and the Isle of Wight – an island in the English Channel.

In November 2020, one of the monoliths, estimated at between 10 feet and 12 feet high, was found by Utah state wildlife employees who were counting sheep from a helicopter.

Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, said it was “about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying,” according to Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV.

Authorities said at the time that the mysterious object was installed in the ground in a remote area with “no obvious indication” of who might have put it there, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Then a week later, another monolith was discovered in Atascadero, California, which is north of Los Angeles.

It’s unclear who is behind the placement of the monoliths. A New Mexico artist collective claimed responsibility years ago.

Tom Dunford, who discovered one of the monoliths in the Isle of Wight in 2020, told Sky News “The person who put it there knows what they’re doing. It’s really reflective. It’s someone playing a practical joke, I don’t believe in any of these conspiracy theories.”

David Aaro contributed to this report.