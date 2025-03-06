Nearly a dozen students found dismembered by Mexico highway after vanishing on vacation

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Nearly a dozen dismembered bodies, allegedly belonging to missing students vacationing in Oaxaca, Mexico, were found on Sunday near the side of a highway, according to local reports.

The body parts from at least nine people were found inside and nearby an abandoned car hidden under a blood-covered tarp, according to reports from El Financiero and Periodico Central.

A bag containing eight pairs of hands was also located.

The car was allegedly found in San José Miahuatlán, on the border of Puebla and Oaxaca, according to El Financiero.

Video surveillance from Feb. 24 shows the vehicle driving along the Atlixcayotl highway, about 90 miles west of where the bodies were found, Periodico Central reported.

The bodies allegedly had bullet wounds and “signs of torture,” according to El Financiero.

Idamis Pastor Betancourt, head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said during a press conference on Monday that he could not identify the bodies “due to confidentiality.”

However, Periodico Central reported ID cards were found at the scene matching missing people Angie Lizeth P.G., 29, and Leslie N.T., 21.

They are believed to be Angie Lizeth Perez Garcia and Lesly Noya Trejo, outlets reported.

Others reported missing include Brenda Mariel N., Jacqueline Ailet N., Noemi Yamileth N., Raul Emmanuel N., Rubén Antonio N., and Rolando Armando N., according to local reports. One man is still unidentified.

Puebla’s State Attorney General’s Office could not be reached for comment.

The Mexican National Guard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.