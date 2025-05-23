Netanyahu accuses the UK, France and Canada of ‘enabling Hamas’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not hold back in his criticism of U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Israeli leader’s condemnation comes after the U.K., France and Canada issued a joint statement demanding that Israel end its military campaign in Gaza.

In a video statement released on Thursday, Netanyahu said Hamas does not want a Palestinian state; rather, the terror group wants the destruction of the state of Israel. He questioned how this “simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others.” Netanyahu went on to accuse the U.K., France and Canada of giving Hamas “the ultimate prize” in their insistence on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

ISRAEL FIRES BACK AT UK OVER SUSPENDED TRADE TALKS, REJECTS ‘EXTERNAL PRESSURE’

“Well, for 18 years we had a de facto Palestinian state. It’s called Gaza. And what did we get? Peace? No. We got the most savage slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu said in the video statement.

Hamas issued a statement thanking the U.K., France and Canada for “rejecting the policy of siege and starvation pursued by the occupation government against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the Zionist plans aimed at genocide and displacement,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

The terror organization also urged Arab and Islamic countries, the European Union and others “to take urgent action and adopt firm positions and concrete measures to halt the barbaric Zionist aggression,” among other things.

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR LASHES OUT AT UN OFFICIAL, CONDEMNS UK, FRANCE, CANADA STATEMENT ON AID

“I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer: When mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of justice,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on Thursday. “You’re on the wrong side of humanity and you’re on the wrong side of history.”

Netanyahu went on to say that while Starmer, Macron and Carney may think they are “advancing peace,” they’re actually “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever.”

In response to a Fox News Digital request for comment on Netanyahu’s statement, Starmer’s office pointed to the prime minister’s post on X condemning the murders of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

TWO ISRAELI DIPLOMATS SHOT, KILLED DURING EVENT AT CAPITAL JEWISH MUSEUM IN WASHINGTON, DC

“I thoroughly condemn the antisemitic attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC. Antisemitism is an evil we must stamp out wherever it appears. My thoughts are with their colleagues, family and loved ones, and, as always, I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”

Netanyahu also spoke about the murdered embassy employees, saying the two “weren’t the victims of a random crime. The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone – he wanted to kill Jews.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were murdered on Wednesday night outside an event at D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum. The two met at the embassy, fell in love, and were supposed to travel to Israel next week, where Lischinsky planned to propose.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment. Fox News Digital is attempting to make contact with President Emmanuel Macron’s office.