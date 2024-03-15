Netanyahu approves Rafah ground invasion, despite Biden opposition

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Israel will commence an invasion into the Gaza city of Rafah, despite protests from the United States and other international powers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced approval of the operation via his office on Friday.

The Israeli Defense Force will invade the city in southern Gaza as part of its larger military operations in the region.

The operation will reportedly include an evacuation of civilians, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Prime Minister’s office also announced that an Israeli delegation would leave for Doha to continue negotiations for the release of hostages.

The security cabinet must first arrive at a comprehensive position on the pressing issue.

The U.S. government has repeatedly opposed Israeli plans to launch the Rafah ground invasion.

The administration is said to have proposed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution, which in part would call for a temporary cease-fire and call on Israel not to go into Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer went so far as to call for a change of leadership in Israel that is more willing to consider a cease-fire and abandon plans for further ground operations.

President Biden seemed to sign off on these remarks, saying on Friday from the Oval Office, “Senator Schumer contacted my staff, my senior staff. I’m not going to elaborate on the speech. He made a good speech, and I think he expressed a serious concern, shared not only by him but by many Americans.”

The Israeli government released its post-war plan for Gaza last month, a deal that was immediately rejected by Palestinian officials.

Under the plan, Israel would seek open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu’s government has flatly rejected calls for a two-state solution, which Biden’s administration continues to push for.

