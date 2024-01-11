Netanyahu clarifies Israel’s war goal is not ‘permanently occupying Gaza’ or to displace Palestinians

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his country’s war against Hamas in Gaza is in “full compliance” with international law and reiterated that his goal is not to expel the Palestinian population living there.

“I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population,” Netanyahu said in a video statement shared on the social media platform X.

He repeated his position that Israel is fighting a war of self-defense “in full compliance with international law.”

“Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages. Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike,” Netanyahu continued on X.

Netanyahu also defended that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were utilizing leaflets among other actions to avoid unnecessary civilian casualties.

“The IDF is doing its utmost to minimize civilian casualties, while Hamas is doing its utmost to maximize them by using Palestinian civilians as human shields,” he said.

“The IDF urges Palestinian civilians to leave war zones by disseminating leaflets, making phone calls, providing safe passage corridors, while Hamas prevents Palestinians from leaving at gunpoint and often, with gunfire,” the prime minister continued.

Several members of Netanyahu’s government have called for Israel to retake the Gaza Strip and to force Palestinians to be resettled elsewhere. However, Netanyahu has said such calls do not reflect his policy.

Netanyahu’s statement was released the day before the International Court of Justice considers a complaint filed by South Africa, alleging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

This allegation has been repeatedly denied by Israel.

On Thursday morning, the U.S. State Department also dismissed allegations of Israel committing genocide as “unfounded.”

“The United States recognizes that, as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) plays a vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes. This week, the ICJ is holding hearings on South Africa’s request that the ICJ exercise its authority to indicate provisional measures requiring Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza and take other steps to ensure its compliance with the Genocide Convention,” read a statement from spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“Allegations that Israel is committing genocide are unfounded,” he continued. “In fact, it is those who are violently attacking Israel who continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews. Genocide is one of the most heinous acts any entity or individual can commit, and such allegations should only be made with the greatest of care. Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terrorist acts — acts that Hamas has vowed to repeat again and again until Israel is completely destroyed. Israel is operating in an exceptionally challenging environment in Gaza, an urban battlespace where Hamas intentionally embeds itself with and hides behind civilians.”

And, “The United States reiterates that it condemns Hamas’ brutal attacks and hostage taking and supports Israel’s right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 cannot be repeated. We have also made clear Israel must not only comply with international humanitarian law in its operations against Hamas, but also look for more ways to prevent civilian harm and to investigate credible allegations of violations of international humanitarian law when they arise. Finally, we continue to condemn dehumanizing rhetoric on all sides.”