Netanyahu mourns deaths of six hostages recovered in Gaza, vows to ‘settle accounts’ with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the deaths of six hostages whose bodies were recovered in Gaza this weekend.

The five Israelis and one Israeli-American were confirmed dead on Saturday, with the IDF saying they appeared to have been murdered shortly before Israeli forces arrived.

“Together with the entire nation, my wife and I share in the families’ deep mourning. I would like to express deep appreciation for our forces, for the brave IDF soldiers and ISA fighters, who risked their lives in order to return our sons and daughters,” Netanyahu said.

“I say to the Hamas terrorists who murdered our hostages and I say to their leaders: You will pay the price. We will not rest, nor will be silent. We will pursue you, we will find you, and we will settle accounts with you,” he continued.

US TOP GENERAL SAYS TENSIONS IN MIDDLE EAST HAVE ‘SOMEWHAT’ EASED AMID NEW IRANIAN THREATS

Netanyahu went on to reference the ongoing cease-fire negotiations, saying Hamas has rejected proposals at every turn.

DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS ISRAEL MUST ‘WIDEN THE GOALS’ OF WAR TO RETURN RESIDENTS TO THE NORTH

“Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal,” Netanyahu said.

“For our part, we will not relent. The Government of Israel is committed, and I am personally committed, to continue striving toward a deal that will return all of our hostages and ensure our security and our existence,” he added.

The Israeli-American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was abducted at a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. His body was recovered Saturday in the tunnels under Rafah, along with Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sergeant Ori Danino.

ISRAEL KILLS PALESTINIAN COMMANDER MUHAMMAD JABER ‘ABU SHUJAA’ AS FIGHTING INTENSIFIES: IDF

“According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

A dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, Goldberg-Polin immigrated to Israel with his family in 2008 at the age of seven, according to a statement from his family. He leaves behind his parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, and his two sisters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldberg-Polin’s family and friends traveled the world demanding his release and met with world leaders, including officials in the Biden administration.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report