Netanyahu rips ‘anarchists’ who staged mass protest outside salon with wife inside

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced protesters as “anarchists” after a group of activists demonstrated outside a building where his wife was getting her hair done Wednesday.

His wife, Sara Netanyahu, was getting her hair done at a salon in Tel Aviv when protesters began chanting “shame, shame” outside. Authorities soon dispatched hundreds of police officers to the scene, and Sara was escorted to a vehicle without incident.

Netanyahu has faced widespread protests in recent weeks from critics of his efforts to make drastic changes to the Israeli judiciary.

Witnesses at the scene say demonstrators chanted, but made no move to enter the salon or close off the entryway. Police soon formed a line between the demonstrators and the building, however, leading to a standoff.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU RETURNS TO POWER IN ISRAEL AS NEW GOVERNMENT IS SWORN IN

Officers later broke apart the protest to allow a vehicle to approach the building once Sara was ready to leave.

“The anarchy has to stop,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. “This can lead to the loss of life.”

More than 80,000 people gathered in Jerusalem to protest Netanyahu’s overhaul plans last month, a demonstration thought to be among the largest in Israeli history.

Netanyahu’s reform package, which was introduced mid-January, allows the ruling coalition to have control over the appointment of judges, including high court justices, and allow the Knesset to re-legislate laws the court annuls with a majority of a simple majority of 61 of the 120 Knesset members.

ARE PROGRESSIVES DEMONIZING INCOMING ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU’S RIGHT-WING COALITION?

The reforms also allow the government to appoint the president and vice president of the supreme court, neither of whom needed to have previously served on the court and potentially not even served as a lower court judge. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has argued that the hight court has surpassed its authority in the last two decades and severely interfered with the ability of elected coalitions and ministers to enact government policies.

Netanyahu is waging his campaign against the judiciary as he is on trial for charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Yonat Friling contributed to this report.