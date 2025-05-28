Netanyahu says Israel has killed Hamas’ Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel had killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a speech to the Knesset, the national legislature of Israel.

The Israeli leader had previously only said that the terrorist leader had “apparently” been killed.

Mohammed Sinwar was one of Israel’s most wanted targets and the younger brother of the deceased group’s leader, Yahya Sinwar.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.