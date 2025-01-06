Nigel Farage responds after Elon Musk declares he ‘doesn’t have what it takes’ to lead Reform UK Party

Business tycoon Elon Musk asserted in a post on X that Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage does not “have what it takes” and should be replaced.

“The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” Musk declared in a tweet.

Farage, a member of the UK Parliament, disagreed.

“Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles,” he tweeted.

Musk has been speaking out in support of Robinson, who is currently imprisoned.

But Farage has noted that he does not want Robinson to join the Reform UK Party.

Farage has said that Robinson is not in prison “for exposing grooming gangs,” but for “contempt of court.”

“I know he’s in prison for contempt of court ffs, but there is NO justification for such a long prison sentence or for solitary confinement!” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, reports indicate.

Musk, who strongly supported President-elect Donald Trump during America’s 2024 presidential contest, has claimed that if Trump had not won the election, “civilization would be lost.”