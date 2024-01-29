North Korea continues testing new nuclear-capable cruise missile, conducts 2 tests within a week

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

North Korea, on Sunday, test launched its new cruise missiles for the second time in a week, as the country continues to accelerate its navy’s nuclear armament, according to state media.

According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea’s dictator oversaw the launch of the Pulhwasal-3-31 missile Kim Jong Un.

The agency said both missiles flew over the sea of the country’s east coast for over two hours – 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds – before hitting an unspecified island target.

Kim reportedly said the test was a success, “which is of strategic significance in carrying out the plan… for modernizing the army which aims at building a powerful [naval] force,” KCNA said.

South Korean military officials confirmed North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles off its coast, but no other details were provided.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted the first test flight of the cruise missile, which KCNA said did not pose a threat to neighbors. The outlet also said the missile could eventually carry nuclear weapons.

Tensions in the region have increased in recent months as Kim continues to accelerate his weapons development and provocative threats to the U.S. and its Asian allies. In response, the United States, South Korea and Japan have been continuing their combined military exercises, which Kim condemns.

Over the past few months, North Korea has tested several types of weapons, including ballistic missile systems being developed, as well as an underwater drone.

KCNA said Kim inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine and has discussed concerns surrounding manufacturing other types of warships, though the agency did not provide additional details.

The country’s first operational nuclear attack submarine was launched last year, which some said appeared to be a modified submarine designed to carry cruise and ballistic missiles.

U.S. and South Korean officials have accused North Korea of providing artillery shells, missiles and other supplies to Russia for its war in Ukraine. In return, North Korea is gaining much-needed economic assistance and military technology.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow have officially denied that North Korea was sending weapons to Russia. The U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence have said that Russia is using North Korean weapons in Ukraine.

Kim met with Russian President Putin at a Russian space launch center in September and the two are scheduling another meeting.

Fox News Digital’s Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.