North Korea fired ballistic missile into East Sea, South Korea and Japan says

North Korea launched a ballistic missile early Saturday afternoon, according to the Japanese and South Korean governments. The missile landed a short while later in the East Sea.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said a “possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea. We will let you know as soon as we have further news,” according to a translation.

South Korea’s military confirmed North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Saturday, but did not provide any additional information regarding its type or flight path.

“North Korea launches an unknown ballistic missile into the East Sea,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Korean Broadcasting System News.

The South Korean military is continuing to investigate the specifications of the missile launch, the news outlet reported.

The launch came a day after North Korea’s Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedentedly” strong action against its rivals.

Their threat came after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.