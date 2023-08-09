North Korea invites foreign golfers to international amateur tournament

North Korea is inviting amateur golfers worldwide to participate in a tournament in its national capital.

Golf enthusiasts are invited to “develop a friendship with [North Korean] amateur golfers” at the Pyongyang Golf Course to display international comradery.

The golf tour opportunity is offered bi-annually through North Korea’s official tourism website, DPRK Tourism.

No official dates have yet been provided by the North Korean government.

The opportunity is extended explicitly to amateur sportsmen and promises playtime at the “world’s most exclusive” golf club.

Sports have long played a key role in North Korean attempts to build friendly international relationships and bolster diplomacy.

The hermit kingdom has consistently fielded a team for the Olympics and brought home a total of 57 medals since they began participating in 1964.

The North Korean team withdrew from the 2020 Olympic Games out of concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic – the only country not to participate.

Their withdrawal earned them a ban from the 2022 Olympic Games, as well.

North Korea will be eligible to participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.