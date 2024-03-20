North Korea tests new hypersonic missile with one US target in mind

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

North Korea successfully tested technology used in its new hypersonic missile on Tuesday, according to its government-run media.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided his military on a ground jet test of the multi-stage solid-fuel engine for its new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile at the North’s rocket launch facility, the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The more powerful, agile missile is designed to strike faraway U.S. targets in the region, specifically the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, home to U.S. military bases.

Kim cited the strategic value of the new missile, which he claimed was capable of targeting the U.S. mainland, and said that “enemies know better about it.” He also applauded “the great success in the important test.”

North Korea continues to develop intermediate-range missiles that can also reach Alaska, and hope to be able to strike closer targets like U.S. military installations in Japan’s Okinawa island, experts say. The North is also seeking hypersonic weapons that are capable of defeating the U.S. and South Korean missile defense systems.

In January, North Korea said it flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic, maneuverable warhead. In November, North Korea said it had tested engine tests for an intermediate-range missile.

In recent years, North Korea has pushed to develop the built-in solid propellants, which make launches harder to detect than liquid-propellant missiles.

The speed and maneuverability of the North’s hypersonic missiles is not immediately clear.

Chang Young-keun, a missile expert at South Korea’s Research Institute for National Strategy, predicted Tuesday’s engine test suggests North Korea could soon test-launch the new hypersonic missile.

A hypersonic missile is just one of several high-tech weapons systems Kim has publicly vowed to achieve amid what he has called deepening U.S. hostility.

On Monday, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan said they detected multiple ballistic missile test-launches by North Korea. These were the country’s first missile firings in about a month.

Experts predict North Korea will likely intensify its missile tests ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.