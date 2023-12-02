North Korea warns US that harm to spy satellite would be declaration of war

North Korea is warning that any interference with its military spy satellite will be considered a declaration of war.

State media outlet Korean Central News Agency published a statement from the nation’s regime specifically threatening retaliation against the United States if the satellite is targeted.

“In case the U.S. tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponizing the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defense to undermine or destroy the viability of the U.S. spy satellites,” a North Korean defense ministry spokesperson said.

Kim Jong Un’s regime claimed last month to have successfully launched a military spy satellite into orbit. It was the country’s third attempt.

Intelligence indicated Russia assisted North Korea in the construction and launch.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged the apparent success of the Malligyong-1 satellite launch into orbit, though they stopped short of confirming it was operational.

North Korea’s aggressive posturing on the inviolability of its satellite was also emphasized by a commentary piece for state media by international affairs analyst Kang Jin Song.

In his piece, Song warned that the U.S. could spark an “unexpected clash” in East Asia through unwelcome intervention, leading to a “catastrophic situation.”

“In case an unexpected clash happens in the Northeast Asian region around the Korean peninsula, the U.S., which has continuously put pressure on the security space of the DPRK by escalating military threat and blackmail, will be held wholly accountable for the catastrophic situation,” Song wrote in KCNA.

Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Nov. 24 to learn about developments in using the spy satellite.

“Kim Jong Un learned in detail about the photos of major target areas in the enemy region, including Mokpho, Kunsan, Phyongthaek, Osan and Seoul, and of various regions in the country, taken by the reconnaissance satellite while passing through the Korean Peninsula from 10:15 to 10:27 a.m. that day,” KCNA reported.