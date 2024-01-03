Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians returned from Russian captivity, Zelenskyy says

Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been released from Russian captivity, according to the Ukrainian president.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced their release via social media on Wednesday, posting a video of the newly freed hostages celebrating their return.

“Our people are home. Today, we returned over 200 warriors and civilians from Russian captivity.”

RUSSIA FIRES HYPEROSNIC BALLISTIC MISSILES AT UKRAINE’S 2 LARGEST CITIES, LEAVING 5 DEAD, AT LEAST 130 INJURED

In total, 213 soldiers and sergeants were released from Russian captivity, as well as 11 officers.

Six Ukrainian civilians were also returned home.

“Soldiers, sergeants, and officers. Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, and Border Guards,” the president continued. “Some of the defenders fought in Mariupol and Azovstal. I thank everyone who, despite all difficulties, brings our people home.”

PUTIN ALLY SAYS IF SUSPECTED CRIMINALS CAN’T BE FOUND, THEIR FAMILY WILL BE KILLED INSTEAD

“I am grateful to our defenders,” Zelenskyy concluded. “We are making every effort to return all of our people who are still in Russian captivity.”

Zelenskyy has vowed that “Russia will answer” for the destruction and lives lost in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched hypersonic ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s two largest cities on Tuesday morning, leaving at least five people dead and at least 130 injured, officials said. The attack comes as Moscow’s war is approaching its two-year milestone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X that four civilians were killed after hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound struck Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and its second-largest city of Kharkiv.

“As of now, 92 people have been reported injured. They are all receiving assistance. Unfortunately, four people were killed. My condolences go out to their families and close ones,” Zelenskyy said. The death total has since been updated to five.

The barrage included “almost 100 missiles of various types,” Zelenskyy said, noting at least 70 missiles were shot down. “Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, police officers, doctors — everyone who helps people.”

Fox News Digital’s Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.