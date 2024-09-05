Pair of US Air Force F-35s make historic landing on highway in Finland

Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II jets executed a historic landing on a highway in Finland on Wednesday as part of the Finnish Air Force’s annual road base exercise, dubbed BAANA 2024.

The two U.S. jets were assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, U.K. and their maneuver demonstrated advancements in the NATO Alliance’s ability to deploy air power from unconventional locations.

BAANA 24 is the annual road base exercises, and the Finnish Air Force regularly trains outside its main operating bases to be able to quickly disperse aircraft across Finland if necessary. The activities prepare the military branch for battle from anywhere, according to a press release from the Finnish military.

The objective is to do take-offs and landings at a road base.

FINLAND EXTENDS CLOSURE OF RUSSIAN BORDER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE OVER MIGRATION CONCERNS

The two F-35s participated in the exercises for better integration among allied forces.

“The successful first-ever landing of our fifth generation F-35 on a highway in Europe is a testament to the growing relationship and close interoperability we have with our Finnish Allies,” Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa said. “The opportunity to learn from our Finnish counterparts improves our ability to rapidly deploy and employ air power from unconventional locations and reflects the collective readiness and the agility of our forces.”

PUTIN PROMISES ‘PROBLEMS’ FOR FINLAND AFTER IT WAS ‘DRAGGED INTO NATO’

Finland joined NATO in 2023 and has since provided U.S. Airmen opportunities to learn from each other.

One of the most recent activities involved the Finnish Air Force, which was among nine national air forces that participated in an air superiority exercise in Ramstein, Germany in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the event, pilots used their aircraft in a series of air combat simulations.