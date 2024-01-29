Pentagon identifies US soldiers killed in Iran-backed militia attack in Jordan

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Pentagon on Monday identified the names of three U.S. soldiers killed in an Iran-backed militia attack in Jordan over the weekend.

Those killed were Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga.; Spc. Kennedy Landon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga.

The soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Ga.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the “fallen” heroes had been deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the international coalition working to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS.

“These brave Americans and their families are in our prayers, and the entire Department of Defense mourns their loss,” Singh said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our three Army Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in Jordan. Our prayers are with these loyal and courageous Soldiers’ families, friends, and the entire 718th Engineer Company – we honor their selfless service and dedication to duty,” USCENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement.

The soldiers’ deaths marked a major escalation of violence in the ongoing attacks on U.S. forces in the region. The Biden administration has blamed these attacks on Iran-backed militia groups in Syria and Iraq who have struck American targets in retaliation for the U.S.’ support of Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza that began on Oct. 7.

Per the DOD, there have been 165 attacks in Iraq, Syria, and now Jordan since Oct. 17. Of these, 66 were in Iraq, 98 were in Syria, and one was in Jordan.

The Pentagon says more than 40 people were injured in the weekend attacks on a small desert installation known as Tower 22 in Jordan. At least eight were medically evacuated and the most seriously hurt service is in critical but stable condition.

An additional 80 U.S. service members have been injured since Oct. 17.