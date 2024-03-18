Philippines, China spat escalates over ‘misguided’ South China Sea claims as Blinken visits region

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to touch down in the Philippines Monday as tensions between Beijing and Manila continue to escalate over territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday clapped back at “baseless and misleading” statements issued by China last week that suggested it had “historic rights” to the international waters after a spokesperson for its foreign ministry said China was the “first country to discover, name, explore and exploit” the international waters.

“The Philippines maintains a firm stand against misguided claims and irresponsible actions that violate Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its own maritime domain,” the department said in a statement.

LAWMAKERS TO PROPOSE GREATER OVERSIGHT OF CHINESE LAND ACQUISITIONS IN AMERICA

China in recent years has repeatedly looked to assert control over hundreds of miles of the South China Sea despite internationally recognized Exclusive Economic Zones maintained by nations like the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Beijing’s increasingly aggressive posture is set to be a leading issue amid Blinken’s trip Monday.

“It’s inevitable that anytime you are going to talk with partners in the region you have to talk about China,” a senior State Department official told reporters.

US CAREFULLY MONITORS CHIP EXPORTS TO CHINA, DEEPENS INVESTMENTS IN PHILIPPINES

Blinken, who first stopped in South Korea over the weekend, will reiterate the Biden administration’s “ironclad” commitments to regional partners as security concerns continue to mount in the Indo-Pacific.

“Our focus is on maintaining peace and stability and respect for international law,” the senior official said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are concerned any time you see these tensions in the maritime domain,” they added. “There is the risk of a miscalculation, there’s no doubt about it. “

“We’ve called in particular for China to show restraint and most importantly for China to respect international law,” the senior official added.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Chinese embassy in Manila for comment.