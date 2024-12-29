Plane veers off airport runway in South Korea and crashes, killing at least 23: report

[[{“value”:”

A Jeju Air flight drove off the runway in South Korea and collided with a fence, leaving at least 23 passengers killed, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The agency attributed the devastating crash to malfunctioning landing gear.

Jeju Air, a low-cost airline in South Korea, was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members in the Boeing 737-800 when the incident occurred Sunday morning local time at Muan International Airport in Muan County, South Jeolla Province.

The plane landed at 9:07 a.m. local time at the airport when the incident happened.

The plane was flying back to South Korea from Thailand, the report said.

Photos shared by local media showed smoke billowing out of the plane.

