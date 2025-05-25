Police confirm 18 stabbed by woman at Hamburg train station in Germany, homicide squad investigating

Officials confirmed on Saturday nearly two dozen people were wounded, some suffering life-threatening injuries, after a woman allegedly stabbed travelers with a knife Friday afternoon at Hamburg Central Station in Germany.

One day after the attack, Hamburg Police announced a total of 18 people were stabbed.

The department’s homicide squad is investigating, according to authorities.

It is unclear if there were any fatalities.

The 39-year-old woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, wasquickly arrested without incident, Hamburg Police announced on X.

She remains in police custody, as of Saturday afternoon, and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sunday.

Officials believe the woman acted alone, but the motive is unknown.

“Investigations into the background are in full swing,” police said.

The attack happened at about 6 p.m. inside the station on the platform between tracks 13 and 14, according to officials.

Hamburg’s fire service initially said six people suffered life-threatening injuries, three people were seriously injured, and three others had slight injuries, German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

State-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn posted to X saying they were “deeply saddened” by the act of violence.

Tracks 11 to 14 at the main station were closed, and delays and diversions were announced for long-distance trains.

“We are fully supporting the authorities in their investigations on site,” Deutsche Bahn wrote in a post.

More than 550,000 travelers pass through Hamburg’s main station each day, making it the most frequented passenger railway station in Germany, according to its website.

The station, which opened in 1906, is just a short walk from the city center and features 75 shops and restaurants.

In February, one person was seriously injured in a stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial near the U.S. embassy.

On Wednesday, Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, was charged with killing two Israeli Embassy staffers during a shooting at an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee in Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.