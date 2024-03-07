Pope Francis appears unable to climb steps to popemobile following weekly general audience

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A video has emerged appearing to show Pope Francis being unable to climb the steps into his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience.

Footage captured by The Associated Press shows the pope first being helped out of his wheelchair behind the popemobile in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. He grabbed the handrails along the staircase leading up into the vehicle, but stopped moving forward.

One of Francis’ aides then gestured for his wheelchair to be brought back before the pope sat down again. The video later cuts to the popemobile driving away without Francis, who greets the crowd in his wheelchair.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Holy See Press Office for comment.

During the weekly general audience, the 87-year-old pope also had an aide read his catechism lesson, according to The Associated Press.

The developments come after Pope Francis was briefly hospitalized in Rome last week after suffering from flu symptoms for a number of days. The Holy See said the short visit was for diagnostic tests.

The pope has had a number of health issues in recent years, including having a piece of his colon removed in 2021 due to intestinal inflammation. He has been regularly using a cane and a wheelchair for nearly a year.

Francis came down with another respiratory illness late last year, saying in November that he had been diagnosed with “acute infectious bronchitis.” He was placed on antibiotics to fight off the infection.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.