Pope Francis makes appearance after Palm Sunday mass at the Vatican

Pope Francis wished a “Happy Palm Sunday and Happy Holy Week” to the faithful gathered in Saint Peter’s Square following the conclusion of a mass presided over by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri on his behalf, according to the Vatican News.

Francis, who is recovering from double pneumonia, greeted the crowds from his wheelchair for about 10 minutes. He stopped occasionally to talk with the faithful, including a group of delighted nuns.

Unlike last Sunday, when he made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital three weeks ago, the pope was not receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.

Francis, 88, was discharged from hospital on March 23 after spending five weeks being treated for the lung infection, which his doctor later said had nearly killed him.

Vatican News estimates 40,000 people gathered in the square for the Palm Sunday celebration of the Lord’s Passion, and said the pope “is limiting his exposure to the elements in order to continue recovery from his respiratory conditions.”

Sandri read Francis’ homily during the mass, which marks the beginning of Holy Week. Holy Week commemorates the Lord’s passion, death and resurrection.

The faithful emerged from St. Peter’s Square carrying blessed palm fronds or olive branches to mark the occasion.

The Vatican said it was waiting to advise on what role he may play in upcoming Holy Week events leading up to Easter Sunday.

“Sisters and brothers, I thank you very much for your prayers,” the pontiff said in a statement distributed by the Holy See Press Office, “At this time of physical weakness, they help me to feel God’s closeness, compassion and tenderness even more. I, too, am praying for you, and I ask you to entrust all those who suffer to the Lord together with me.”

