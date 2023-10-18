Pope Francis on Israel-Hamas war: ‘I urge believers to take only one side in this conflict, that of peace’

Pope Francis on Wednesday is urging the world to take “only one side” in the Israel-Hamas war – the one “of peace” – as he called for a special day of prayer at the Vatican next week.

Francis, speaking to his weekly audience, said, “War does not solve any problem, it only sows death and destruction, increases hatred, multiplies revenge. War erases the future,” according to Reuters.

“I urge believers to take only one side in this conflict, that of peace, but not with words but with prayer and total dedication,” he reportedly added.

Francis also said next Friday, Oct. 27, will be “a day of fasting, prayers, penance” at St. Peter’s Basilica and pleaded for all possible efforts “to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe,” Reuters reports.

Last week, Francis affirmed to his audience that Israel has a right to defend itself, but questioned if violence would solve the conflict.

“It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves,” the pope said, “but I am very concerned about the total siege under which the Palestinians are living in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims.”

“I continue to follow what is happening in Israel and Palestine with tears and apprehension: many people killed, others injured,” Pope Francis added following his speech that Wednesday. “I pray for those families who have seen a feast day transformed into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be released immediately.”

Hamas continues to refuse widespread international calls to free the Israelis, Americans and other foreign nationals the terrorist group has taken captive.

Israel is maintaining a blockade of the Gaza Strip, preventing food and fuel from entering the region occupied by around 2.3 million people.

Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz has said the blockade will end if Hamas releases the hostages.

As of Wednesday, at least 4,200 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 30 Americans. Palestinian health authorities say at least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,950 wounded. Thirteen American citizens are unaccounted for.

