Gemelli Hospital medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri announced Saturday that Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Sunday.

At a press conference, Alfieri said the Holy Father experienced “two very critical episodes” during his hospitalization when his life was in danger but has since shown a “slow but progressive” improvement due to “pharmacological therapy, the administration of high flow oxygen and assisted mechanical ventilation.” The pope, however, was never intubated, Alfieri said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.