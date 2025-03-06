Pope Francis to resume mechanical ventilation as his condition remains stable, Vatican says

Pope Francis will resume “non-invasive mechanical ventilation” Tuesday despite his condition remaining stable, the Vatican announced.

“Today the Holy Father’s clinical conditions remained stable. He did not have episodes of respiratory insufficiencies or bronchospasm,” the Vatican said in an evening update. “He remained without fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies and oriented.”

“This morning he switched to high-flow oxygen therapy and performed respiratory physiotherapy. Tonight, as planned, non-invasive mechanical ventilation will be resumed until tomorrow morning. The prognosis remains guarded,” the statement continued.

“During the day he alternated prayer and rest and this morning he received the Eucharist,” the Vatican also said.

Vatican sources also told Fox News on Tuesday that the pope’s outlook is “complex” and that the 88-year-old is not out of danger yet. They also noted he was too ill to appear in a video released earlier today that would typically include the Pope speaking

The pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. Doctors first diagnosed a complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Pope Francis suffered two acute respiratory crises Monday, a complex medical situation that was less dangerous than Friday’s bronchospasm, the Vatican announced.

On Tuesday morning, the pope returned to a high-oxygen flow nose tube, and was awake and continuing breathing exercises, according to the sources.

They also said it is “[p]remature to think” if Francis has a Do Not Resuscitate order.

“I would like to thank you for your prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world,” Pope Francis said in a message posted to his X account on Sunday.

“I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people,” he added.

