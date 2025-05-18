Pope Leo says family based on ‘union between a man and a woman,’ defends dignity of unborn

Pope Leo XIV has affirmed traditional Catholic doctrine regarding marriage, saying that it is founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman.”

The pope, who was elected to lead the Catholic Church on May 8, was making his first major remarks as pontiff during a private audience with the Vatican’s diplomatic corps on Friday, where he also stressed the inherent dignity of the frail and vulnerable, including the unborn, elderly and immigrants.

“It is the responsibility of government leaders to work to build harmonious and peaceful civil societies,” the pope said. “This can be achieved above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman.”

While Pope Francis also said the Church could not accept same-sex marriage, conservatives accused the late pontiff of sowing confusion among the faithful by being more welcoming than his predecessors to LGBTQ people and approving the blessing of individuals in same-sex relationships.

Pope Leo, the first American to lead the Catholic Church and a member of the Augustinian order, reaffirmed the Church’s position against abortion, called for protection of religious freedom and said he would continue to pursue inter-religious dialogue.

“No one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person, especially the most frail and vulnerable, from the unborn to the elderly, from the sick to the unemployed, citizens and immigrants alike,” Leo said.

The gathering with the Vatican’s diplomatic corps is standard protocol following the election of a new pope and allows him to greet representatives of world governments ahead of his formal installation Mass on Sunday. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with many other world leaders, will attend the mass, the Vatican said.

In emphasizing dignity for immigrants, Pope Leo noted that his own family had immigrated to the United States. His remarks could lead to friction with President Donald Trump, who seeks to deport millions of illegal immigrants from the U.S. Trump and Pope Francis also publicly clashed on immigration.

“My own story is that of a citizen, the descendant of immigrants, who in turn chose to emigrate,” Pope Leo told ambassadors at the Vatican.

“All of us, in the course of our lives, can find ourselves healthy or sick, employed or unemployed, living in our native land or in a foreign country, yet our dignity always remains unchanged. It is the dignity of a creature willed and loved by God,” he added.

Pope Leo’s father was of French and Italian descent, while his mother was of Spanish descent.

Pope Leo called on attendees to keep in mind three essential words – “peace,” “justice” and “truth” – and said that they represent the pillars of the church’s missionary activity and the aim of the Holy See’s diplomacy.

Truth, for instance, he said, “does not create division, but rather enables us to confront all the more resolutely the challenges of our time, such as migration, the ethical use of artificial intelligence and the protection of our beloved planet Earth.“

“These are challenges that require commitment and cooperation on the part of all, since no one can think of facing them alone.

