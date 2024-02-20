Potential radioactive leak in cargo of aircraft investigated at Spain airport

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

No radioactive contamination was detected at an airport in Spain on Tuesday after workers unloading cargo from an aircraft discovered that a box of radioactive medical supplies appeared to have leaked, officials said.

While unloading the cargo of an Air Baltic Airbus A220 at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, ground staff discovered that a box containing medical supplies “showed damp patches,” Swiss International Air Lines told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

After taking precautionary measures, the airline said that authorities did not detect any radioactive contamination.

“This is a standard airport procedure in the event of damaged or, in this case, wet freight with radioactive contents,” the statement said. “There was no danger to the passengers, crew or ground personnel at any time.”

PASSENGER JET SEVERELY DAMAGED AFTER HITTING RUNWAY EQUIPMENT AT BELGRADE’S TESLA AIRPORT

Five ground staff were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure when the potential leak was discovered. The airline said that all the workers were discharged following negative test results.

No details on what type of medical supplies were contained in the box or how the cargo was potentially damaged were immediately provided.

The flight was operated by an Air Baltic Airbus A220 with 134 passengers and five crew members on board, the airline said. The aircraft was cleared around 2 p.m. to make its return flight to Zurich.

Passengers were temporarily confined as officials worked to rule out any danger, reported El Nacional, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Catalonia.

AENA, the company that owns and operates the airport, told Fox News Digital via email that the alarm was deactivated and “everything is safe.”

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES PLANE HITS FENCE AT AIRPORT IN NORWEGIAN CAPITAL

“A protocol was activated because of a small spill in the hold of an aircraft,” the statement said. “Workers were assessing how to act, but all actions were being carried out in a strictly preventive manner.”

AENA told the Spanish newspaper that airport operations were not disrupted and flights were operating normally.

The medical supplies are believed to be a product used to treat cancer, according to the newspaper. It reportedly has a low radiological level, though there is a risk of external damage if exposed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airline said that local authorities are carrying out further investigations.