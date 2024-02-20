Prince William calls for end of war in Gaza: ‘Too many have been killed’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prince William of the United Kingdom is urging an end to the war in Gaza, citing the “sheer scale of human suffering.”

The Prince of Wales made the statement on Tuesday via social media, at odds with the Royal Family’s general aversion to wading into current events.

“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October,” Prince William wrote in a monogrammed message shared on X. “Too many have been killed.”

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza,” the presumed future king of England said. “It’s critical that aid gets in and hostages are released. Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.”

The statement does not call for a specific outcome but highlights the royal’s concern about ongoing issues and rendering aid to the region that has been torn apart by a war that began with the Oct. 7 terror attacks last year.

An estimated 29,000 Palestinians have died in the ongoing war, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The Israeli Defense Forces reports approximately 574 soldiers killed since Oct. 7, with an additional 2,930 wounded.

Approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed in the initial terrorist attacks.

The United Kingdom is strongly allied with Israel, and King Charles III released a statement following the initial attacks, saying he was “appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

Prince William is expected to meet in the coming weeks with humanitarian organizations helping to render aid in the region.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair,” the prince’s message concludes. “I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”