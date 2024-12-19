Pro-Palestinian activists storm basketball court during Israeli team’s game against France

A group of agitators waving Palestinian flags stormed the court during a basketball game between Israel’s Hapoel Holon and France’s Nanterre 92, sparking chaos in the stands.

The bedlam came during the third quarter of the game in Nanterre, France, which was part of the FIBA Basketball Champions League.

Around 10 individuals ran onto the court waving Palestinian flags, angering hundreds of attendees from the French Jewish community cheering for the Israeli team.

Some of the anti-Israel agitators jumped into the stands and were quickly apprehended by security. A group on the pro-Israel side began breaking out into nationalist chants.

The match resumed a few minutes later after police detained the disruptors. Security was ramped up for the remainder of the game, including officers equipped with shields, to separate members of the Jewish community from other fans.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs had issued a warning regarding the game earlier in the day, including initial indications of a planned protest by groups expected to gather near the arena. These included the pro-Palestinian organization Europalestine and the far-left party La France Insoumise.

Nanterre Mayor Raphaël Adam earlier this week barred fans from attending the game to “prevent public disturbances,” but a court overturned that decision Wednesday morning.

Hapoel Holon lost the game to Nanterre, 87-77. But the Israeli team still advanced to the Top 16 stage thanks to the loss of Bosnian team Igokea to German team Würzburg. Yotam Hanochi led Guy Goodes’ scorers with 18 points, while Paul Lacombe excelled on the opposing side with 23 points.