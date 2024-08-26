Putin hits Ukraine with 200 missiles, drones in massive strikes amid invasion on Russian homeland

Russia launched one of its heaviest strikes against Ukraine on Monday, firing more than 200 missiles and drones at civilian and energy targets across the country, confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy.

In a post to X, Zelenskyy said more than 100 varying types of missiles and another 100 Iranian-supplied Shahed drones were fired in a series of attacks, prompting the Ukrainian leader to once again call on his Western allies to drop all restrictions on long-range defensive strikes.

Zelenskyy did not confirm where the strikes were likely fired from, but he again argued that Ukraine needs to be able to better defend itself from Russia’s constant barrage of aerial attacks.

ON UKRAINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY, OVER 100 POWS SWAPPED WITH RUSSIA

“It is crucial that our partners uphold the commitments we’ve made together, in particular regarding air defense systems, missiles for them,” he said. “We must finally unite in our efforts to shoot down Russian missiles and drones.”

Zelenskyy said targets were hit in Ukraine’s most western regions, including Volyn and Lviv, which neighbor Poland. Cities in Ukraine’s western-central regions were also hit in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions.

Two of Ukraine’s most populated cities were also struck, according to images posted by Reuters, including Kyiv and Odesa.

Five people were reportedly killed and 30 others were injured, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhy, said in a televised address, according to the Kyiv Independent.

“Across Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors operated in concert with our F-16s and air defense systems,” Zelenskyy said. “If such unity has proven effective in the Middle East, it must work in Europe too.

“Life holds the same value everywhere,” he added.

MOSCOW TARGETED WITH LARGEST DRONE ATTACK OF WAR WITH UKRAINE: RUSSIAN OFFICIALS

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday claimed that storage facilities housing “aviation weapons” given to Ukraine from its Western allies in the Kyiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions were also hit, though Fox News Digital could not independently verify these claims.

“All designated targets were hit, as a result, there were power outages, and rail transportation of weapons and ammunition to the line of combat contact was disrupted,” the Russian ministry claimed in a post on Telegram Monday.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on allies to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense systems through F-16s, Patriot batteries and lifting restrictions on long-range strike permissions.

Last month, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs more F-16s and some 25 Patriot battery systems to adequately defend its skies.

The U.S. along with the Netherlands, Germany, and Romania announced last month that they would send another four Patriot systems to Ukraine and Italy would send a SAMP-T system – both of which provide defense against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as combat aircraft, though the Patriot system has superior coverage at greater distances.

It is unclear how many Patriot or SAMP-T systems Ukraine currently has, but Zelenskyy said earlier this month that if allied nations lifted their long-range strike bans, Kyiv “would not need to physically enter [Russia] particularly the Kursk region to protect our Ukrainian citizens in the border communities and eliminate Russia’s potential for aggression.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy has said his Kursk operation is intended to establish a “buffer zone” to staunch Russia’s attacks against Ukraine’s northern regions.

“Putin can only act within the limits the world sets for him,” Zelenskyy said Monday. “Weakness and inadequate responses fuel terror.

“America, Britain, France, and our other partners have the power to help us stop this terror. The time for decisive action is now,” he added.