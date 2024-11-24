Rabbi feared kidnapped, killed by terrorists after going missing, prompting investigation

An Orthodox Jewish rabbi is feared dead after “terrorist involvement” was found related to his recent disappearance, prompting an investigation by the Mossad.

Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary, was a resident of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates when he went missing Thursday. He is a citizen of both Moldova and Israel.

According to his LinkedIn, Kogan works as a recruiter and is “passionate about volunteering and serving [his] community.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced its investigation into the unusual disappearance on Saturday. The statement said the disappearance appears to be related to “a terrorist incident” but did not elaborate.

“Since his disappearance, and given information indicating that this is a terrorist incident, an active investigation has been going on in the country,” the office’s statement posted on X said. “Israeli security and intelligence orgs, concerned for Kogan’s safety and wellbeing, have been working tirelessly on this case.

“This also serves as a reminder that for a while, per the recommendations of the NSC, there has been a level 3 – moderate travel warning issued for the UAE, with a recommendation to avoid any non-essential travel there, and for those who are in the country – take extra precautions.”

UAE officials are also investigating. In a statement released Saturday night, Emerati official Majed Al Mansoori “affirmed that the Ministry is closely monitoring the case of the missing Moldovan citizen, Zvi Kogan, and is in close contact with his family to provide them with all means of necessary support.

“His Excellency also highlighted that the Ministry is in continuous contact with the Embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi in this regard,” the press release, which identified Kogan as a citizen of Moldova, added. “His Excellency underscored that the Ministry of Interior (MoI) is implementing extensive measures in its search for the missing person, affirming that the relevant authorities in the UAE have initiated the search operations and investigations immediately following the receipt of the report.”

The Chabad movement asked its social media followers to “please pray” for the missing rabbi Saturday.

“Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been missing since Thursday,” Chabad.org wrote on X.

“Details of his current whereabouts are unconfirmed. Please say a chapter of Psalms for the immediate and safe return of Tzvi hakohen ben Etel.”