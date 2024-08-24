‘Random’ stabbing spree at festival in Germany leaves 3 dead, others injured: report

[[{“value”:”

A festival in Germany dissolved into chaos after three people were killed in a stabbing spree, local German news agency dpa reported.

The incident happened near the central square of Solingen, Germany, which is located near Cologne and Duesseldorf, at approximately 9:35 p.m. local time.

The residents in the city were enjoying a festival to mark the town’s 650-year anniversary when the attack occurred.

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the outlet added.

SKY-HIGH HORROR CAUGHT ON VIDEO AS FERRIS WHEEL CATCHES FIRE DURING MUSIC FESTIVAL

The local agency reported that the weapon was believed to be a knife.

Photos from the incident showed police standing guard near the town center and ambulances at the scene.

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



In a translated social media post, the city’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, said that they are in “shock” following the attack.

“Tonight we are all in Solingen in shock, fright and great sadness,” he wrote. “We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together, and now we have to mourn the dead and injured. Breaks my heart that there was an assassination attack on our town.”

The mayor sent his prayers to the victims fighting for their lives and thanked emergency personnel.

“I ask you, if you believe, pray with me and, if not, then hope with me,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

“}]]