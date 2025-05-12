Remains found in Syria do not include those of Austin Tice, family says

The family of journalist and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria for more than 12 years, said reports that his body has been found are false.

The report initiated in regional media outlets, and appeared briefly on FoxNews.com Sunday. While an international search effort organized by Qatar to find captives once held by ISIS has turned up remains in Syria, there is no evidence that any are Tice’s. Those most familiar with his case say he was not held by ISIS and was not in the area where remains were found. His family said in December that they have strong reason to believe he is alive.

“We appreciate whatever mission is ongoing to help families of ISIS victims find closure,” said a spokesman for the Tice family. “However, an initial and erroneous report that Austin Tice was identified among the remains was quickly and completely contradicted.”

Tice, 43, who was a freelancer photographer and journalist, was kidnapped in Damascus in August of 2012. A former captain in the Marines who served in Afghanistan, he had gone to Syria as an independent journalist in May 2012, before his final year at Georgetown Law School. No group has taken credit for his abduction.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Tice’s safe return.