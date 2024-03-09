Reporter’s Notebook: New clues 10 years after the disappearance of MH370

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 people on board, took off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing some ten years ago. After 40 minutes, it wasn’t heard from again.

“I think it is certainly the greatest mystery of modern aviation,” leading aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey told Fox News.

The plane veered dramatically off course. Its telemetry shut down. There were some pings picked up by satellites that tracked it to the southern Indian Ocean. And then it vanished.

“No one can understand how a modern airplane like a Boeing 777 with all of its electronics and communications can just disappear without a trace,” Godfrey noted.

Those at the airport in China could only wonder, including Michigan native Sarah Bajc, who was waiting for her Texas boyfriend Philip Wood, who was on the plane. They were planning to start a new life together abroad.

“He didn’t come, and he didn’t come,” she told Fox. “You know, it was like, ‘How could this happen, how is this possible?’ There was no evidence of a crash.”

The disappearance triggered a massive multi-national, multi-year air, sea and underwater hunt, one of the biggest of all time. And it has come up with very little.

Except for a few pieces of the plane washed up on distant shores, including a piece of wing found on Reunion Island in 2015.

As victims’ families gather at memorial events this week, theories about what caused the crash are still out there.

The theories range from a mechanical malfunction to evil foul play by the pilot and even some broader political conspiracy.

“How can ten years go by,” Sarah noted, “and we still don’t know what really happened. That’s the biggest trauma.”

Six years since the last search, there is new hope for answers to the aeronautical riddle.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was quoted this week as saying, “I’m inclined to support reopening all the investigations of MH370.”

A Texas-based marine robotics firm, Ocean Infinity, which tried once before to find the plane, now says it has new state-of-the-art underwater gear and wants to give the hunt another try.

In a statement provided to Fox News, the firm said it hopes “to narrow the search area down to one in which success becomes potentially achievable.”

Specialists, led by aerospace scientist Godfrey, have come up with a clever way to track the path of the plane. It can locate it minute-by-minute just by studying tiny disturbances in radio waves.

“I think it will take just one more search,” Godfrey confidently said. “As long as we look in the right places, then we will find it.”

That’s reassuring news for the flying public as answers to what happened could ensure new safety systems to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.

“Ten million of us get on a plane every day,” Godfrey said, “and they want to know they’re going to safely arrive at their destination.”

It’s also reassuring news for those still grieving, including Bajc, who is trying to find peace at Camaroncito EcoResort &.Beach, a place she set up in Panama with her new husband.

“Of course, I have wishes,” she said. “We all want resolution. Leaving it hanging open is, it’s like the wound that can never totally heal.”

After all these years of the mystery of MH370, all are hoping the healing from this disaster can truly begin.