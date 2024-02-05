Resort balcony in Thailand collapses as group poses for photos, video shows

A group of women at a resort in Thailand were captured on video Sunday posing for photos on a second-floor balcony when part of the structure collapsed, and they tumbled to the ground.

Twelve tourists, all of whom were women who volunteered at a local public health office, were snapping photos on the balcony that overlooked a garden at the Rommai Reunngam Resort in Chiang Mai, according to Viral Press.

The section of the concrete balcony that the group was standing on buckled under the weight and sent the women crashing to the ground.

“Nobody knew that the balcony was not strong enough,” a hotel staff member told the outlet. “Lots of people take selfies there, because there is a nice view of the garden.”

Paramedics were called and took the injured women to a hospital.

Two women suffered fractures, two others had head injuries, and the rest of the group sustained bruises and scratches, authorities told the outlet.

Hang Dong District Chief Chalit Thipkhamlater said that the bolts used to add an extension to the balcony were not strong enough to hold the weight of the group.

“The balcony was built in line with the approved construction plans,” Chalit said, according to the outlet. “However, the owner added an extension, which was fastened with bolts, without proper authorization.”

Engineers will inspect the structures at the resort and if determined to be unsafe, the resort may be temporarily closed, he said.

Those injured in the collapse would be compensated for their expenses, the Hang Dong District Office said.