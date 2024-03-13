Retired British couple found dead during Caribbean beach vacation

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A retired British couple were mysteriously found dead on a beach in the Caribbean on Saturday and local reports indicate that they may have drowned after the husband got into difficulty in the water and his wife tried to save him.

David Foster, 76, and Rosaline Foster, 77, were found dead on L’Esterre Paradise Beach on the island of Carriacou, the Royal Grenada Police Force said in a statement. Carriacou, a seven-mile-long island, is part of the Grenadine Islands and is known for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches and pristine coral reefs.

Police say they found David Foster lying on the sand, and say he was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

AMERICAN TEXTED FRIEND JUST BEFORE DYING ON FLIGHT FROM DOMINICAN REPUBLIC AFTER RESORT VACATION

His wife, Rosaline, was rushed to Princess Royal Hospital, where she was examined and pronounced dead.

Local media, citing police, reported that the couple may have drowned, although the exact circumstances leading up to their deaths remain a mystery.

HAITI’S FUTURE GOVERNANCE FACES STRUGGLE BETWEEN POLITICAL POWER AND GANG INFLUENCE

David Foster may have suffered a heart attack while in the sea and his wife went in to help him, only to get into difficulty herself, Cpl. Ardell Lewis told the BBC.

“The basic facts seem to suggest the man may have suffered a heart attack and the lady may have gone to his assistance, and she probably would have drowned,” Lewis said.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death and police say an investigation is ongoing.

Their deaths bring the number of tourists who have died in Grenada so far this year to four, according to media outlet the Loop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, police say a Virginia couple were attacked and killed by a group of escaped prisoners who boarded their catamaran yacht before tossing the victims overboard.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel had reportedly sold their possessions to buy and live on their yacht, called “Simplicity,” which was reportedly left in tatters and covered in blood. Three men have been charged with murder, among other charges.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a woman on a cruise liner bound for the Bahamas was found dead in her cabin and police say they later found cocaine in her living quarters.