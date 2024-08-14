Rocket attack launched against US military base in Syria

A rocket was fired at a U.S. military base in Syria this week in an unsuccessful attack, Fox News Digital has learned.

A small explosion was reported on Tuesday outside the U.S. base at Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria.

“On August 13, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, a rocket attack was attempted against U.S. and Coalition forces at Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria,” a U.S. defense official told Fox News Digital.

TEXAS FAMILY SUES SYRIA FOR DEATH OF LOVED ONE: ‘PLAN TO HOLD THE REGIME FULLY ACCOUNTABLE FOR ITS CRIMES’

The attack on the base was reportedly unsuccessful, with no rockets making direct impact.

The official told Fox News Digital, “U.S. forces immediately responded in self-defense, returning indirect fire against the attackers. Our forces retain the inherent right to self-defense and we will not hesitate to take action to protect ourselves whenever necessary.”

US CITIZENS SUE STATE SPONSORS OF TERRORISM, IRAN, SYRIA, AND NORTH KOREA FOR AIDING HAMAS MASS MURDER

No injuries to service members or damage to the base have been reported, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News.

This is the third attack targeting a U.S. base this month in Iraq and Syria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq last week, according to U.S. defense officials.

A U.S. defense official confirmed the suspected rocket attack to Fox News on Aug. 5 — according to Reuters, at least two Katyusha rockets were fired towards the base.

Speaking to Fox News, the official said that “several” U.S. personnel were injured during the incident.