Russia launches another large missile, drone attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Russia launched another “massive” attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Thursday, knocking out power for more than a million households, according to Ukranian officials.

Thursday’s attack, which involved more than 200 missiles and drones, marks the second on Ukraine’s power grid in less than two weeks.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that “attacks on energy facilities are happening all over Ukraine.” He added that emergency power outages have been implemented nationwide.

Areas affected include the Lviv region in western Ukraine, the northwestern Rivne region, the bordering Volyn region and the western Ivano Frankivsk region, according to The Associated Press.

RUSSIA LAUNCHES RECORD NUMBER OF DRONES IN NEW ATTACK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kalibr cruise missiles with cluster munitions, which release numerous small bombs over a wide area, hit civilian targets. He described the attack as an “insidious escalation.”

Zelenskyy asked that Western countries accelerate delivery of promised air defense weaponry in response to the attack.

“Each such attack proves that air defense systems are needed now in Ukraine, where they save lives, and not at storage bases,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, accused Russia of stockpiling missiles with the intention of waging war during the winter. He also said Russia “was helped by their crazy allies, including from North Korea.”

US WARNS RUSSIA POTENTIALLY AIDING NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM IN DIRECT THREAT TO EUROPE, ASIA

It is not uncommon for Russia to attack Ukraine during the bitter winter months in attempts to deny civilians access to heat and drinking water supplies.

The attacks also aim to break down Ukraine’s production of missiles, drones, armored vehicles and other military assets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the nearly three years of war, Russia has destroyed almost half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.