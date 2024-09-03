Russia launches one of deadliest strikes against Ukraine, killing 41: Zelenskyy

Russia launched one of its largest and most deadly missile attacks against Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least 41 people and injuring at least 180 others.

The missile strike targeted the Ukrainian city of Poltava roughly 70 miles from the Russian border, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media.

“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he said, adding that he has ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into what happened.

The Russian missiles hit shortly after the city’s air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, describing the strike as “barbaric.”

Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, Ukrainian officials say.

Zelenskyy took the opportunity to urge Western allies to provide swift military aid.

“Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

“Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives,” he added.

The strike comes amid Ukraine’s own incursion into Kursk, the first time Ukrainian forces have pressed onto Russian soil since the beginning of the war. Ukrainian forces have battled in the region for weeks.

Ukraine has targeted bridges and crossings over the Seim River in Kursk over the past month, looking to stymie Russia’s ability to supply its forces in the region as Ukraine continues its push to claim the territory, according to East2West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report