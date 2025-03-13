Russia presents US with demands that need to be met before ending Ukraine war: report

Russia has laid out a list of demands to U.S. authorities that need to be met in order for the war in Ukraine to end, Reuters reported, citing two people “familiar with the matter.”

The requests are also aimed at resetting the Kremlin’s relations with Washington, D.C., the outlet noted.

The exact contents of the list are not yet known, but they are allegedly similar to demands previously presented to Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO.

Russian and American officials have allegedly discussed the terms over the past few weeks in person and virtually, the people told Reuters.

Earlier requests included not allowing Ukraine to join NATO, an agreement to not deploy foreign troops to Ukraine and international recognition of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia owns Crimea and four provinces.

As of Wednesday, President Donald Trump was still waiting to hear if Putin would agree to a 30-day truce that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to during cease-fire talks in Saudi Arabia.

Also on Wednesday, the Kremlin said it was waiting for more details about the proposal before issuing any comment. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he would brief Russia.

“We’re going to bring it to them directly,” Rubio told reporters, referring to Russia. “We’re going to say that Ukraine is prepared to stop all battlefield activity and begin an immediate process of negotiating an enduring end of the war. And we’ll see what their response is. If their response is yes, then we know we’ve made real progress, and there’s a real chance of peace. If their response is no, it will be highly unfortunate, and then it’ll make their intentions clear.”

Russia has so far opposed anything short of a permanent end to the conflict and has not accepted any concessions.

Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is expected to travel to Moscow this week, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and Reuters contributed to this report.